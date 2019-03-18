Sponsored
Ginna Claire Mason to Join Broadway's Wicked as Glinda

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 18, 2019
Ginna Claire Mason in "Wicked"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Ginna Claire Mason is Broadway-bound. The celebrated Wicked touring star will take over the role of Glinda in the hit Broadway production at the Gershwin Theatre beginning on April 9. She will succeed Katie Rose Clarke, who will play her final performance on April 7.

Mason joins the Broadway company of Wicked after having spent the last year playing Glinda on tour. She has also appeared on tour in Newsies and Flashdance the Musical and starred as Korie in Duck Commander: The Musical in Las Vegas. Her regional credits include Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray and Grease.

Mason joins a cast that includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Jesse JP Johnson as Boq, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, Michael McCormick as The Wizard and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello, choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.

