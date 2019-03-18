Sponsored
Yanni to Play Limited Broadway Run This Spring at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 18, 2019
Yanni
(Photo: Mark Ashman/Getty Images)

Legendary composer and multi-instrumentalist Yanni will take the main-stem stage this spring as part of the recently announced In Residence On Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The intimate evening, titled Pure Yanni In Residence on Broadway, will run from May 28-June 2.

Yanni is a multiple Grammy-nominated composer, instrumentalist, producer and performer whose concerts have played multiple venues across the world including the Acropolis in Greece, the Taj Mahal in India and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. He has been awarded more than 40 platinum and gold albums worldwide and has sold more than 25 million albums globally. Yanni is also well-known for his humanitarian efforts and travels throughout the world where he continues to support children, music and education in the countries he visits.

The production team for In Residence on Broadway includes Tony-nominated lighting designer Mike Baldassari (Cabaret) and Tony-nominated sound designers Peter Hylenski (King Kong) and Garth Helm (Pippin).

