The Prom’s Wayne ‘Juice’ Mackins on the Origin of His Nickname and the Best Part of His Day

Wayne "Juice" Mackins

Wayne “Juice” Mackins burst onto the Broadway scene last fall as part of the spirited ensemble of the musical comedy The Prom. He plays a high schooler onstage and in real life, the young talent balances his showbiz schedule with classes at Fordham University. Born in Chicago and raised in Los Angeles, Mackins says he realized early on he didn’t just want to be a dancer, singer or actor, but a “consummate artist and entertainer.” Fate, and a full scholarship, led him to the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, the famous school founded and run by the Tony-nominated star of Broadway and TV’s Fame, where he spent 11 years learning his craft, and also introduced him to his adopted mother, Denise Harris. Get to know this standout newcomer now and get ready to watch his star rise.



Watch the video below to learn how Mackins got his juicy nickname and more!



Photo Credits: Photographs by Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow (Suits by Mr. Turk) | Grooming: Nicolette Gold | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman

Video Credits: Directed by Kyle Gaskell | Produced by Paul Wontorek | Additional camera: Alexander Goyco | Location: Metropolitan Building