Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Wayne "Juice" Mackins (Photos by Matthew Murphy | Illustrations by Ryan Casey)

The Prom’s Wayne ‘Juice’ Mackins on the Origin of His Nickname and the Best Part of His Day

Features
by Paul Wontorek • Mar 19, 2019
Wayne "Juice" Mackins

Wayne “Juice” Mackins burst onto the Broadway scene last fall as part of the spirited ensemble of the musical comedy The Prom. He plays a high schooler onstage and in real life, the young talent balances his showbiz schedule with classes at Fordham University. Born in Chicago and raised in Los Angeles, Mackins says he realized early on he didn’t just want to be a dancer, singer or actor, but a “consummate artist and entertainer.” Fate, and a full scholarship, led him to the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, the famous school founded and run by the Tony-nominated star of Broadway and TV’s Fame, where he spent 11 years learning his craft, and also introduced him to his adopted mother, Denise Harris. Get to know this standout newcomer now and get ready to watch his star rise.

Watch the video below to learn how Mackins got his juicy nickname and more!


Photo Credits: Photographs by Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow (Suits by Mr. Turk) | Grooming: Nicolette Gold | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman
Video Credits: Directed by Kyle Gaskell | Produced by Paul Wontorek | Additional camera: Alexander Goyco | Location: Metropolitan Building

View the Full Gallery Here

The Prom

The best-reviewed new Broadway musical of the season has arrived!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. James Corden to Host 2019 Tony Awards
  2. Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll & Hyde Being Made into a Movie Musical
  3. Brian d'Arcy James & Corey Stoll Cast in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Film
  4. Meet the Magic Makers! Exclusive Portraits of James Snyder & the New Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  5. Jeremy Jordan Sets Broadway Musical Return in Waitress

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters