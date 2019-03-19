Sponsored
James Corden to Host 2019 Tony Awards

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 19, 2019
James Corden
(Photo: Jason Bell/CBS)

James Corden is headed back to the Tonys! Following a cheered 2016 hosting gig, the Tony- and Emmy-winning Late Late Show host has signed on to emcee the 2019 celebration of Broadway. The Tony Awards ceremony will air live from Radio City Music Hall on June 9 at 8:00pm ET on CBS.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards," said Corden. "The Broadway community is very dear to my heart and I'm beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night."

Corden earned a 2012 Tony Award for his leading turn in One Man, Two Guvnors, which followed a Broadway debut in the Tony-winning play The History Boys. Corden has won seven Emmy Awards, for his work on The Late Late Show, the "Carpool Karaoke" series for Apple Music and for hosting 2016 Tonys. Additionally, Corden hosted the Grammys in 2017 and 2018.

Nominations for the 2019 Tonys will be announced on April 30.

