Bebe Neuwirth & Brandon Victor Dixon Will Announce 2019 Tony Award Nominations

Two-time Tony-winning actress Bebe Neuwirth and two-time Tony-nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon have been selected to host the 2019 Tony Award nominations announcement on April 30 at 8:30am. The Broadway alums will break the exciting news live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The announcement can be viewed live on CBS This Morning and online.



Neuwirth earned Tonys for Sweet Charity and Chicago, with other credits including A Chorus Line, Damn Yankees, Little Me, Fosse and The Addams Family.



Dixon was Tony-nominated for his turns in The Color Purple and Shuffle Along, with additional Broadway performances in Motown and Hamilton.



As previously announced, Tony winner James Corden will host the 2019 Tony Awards ceremony, to be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 9. The awards will be telecast live on CBS at 8:00pm.