Harvey Fierstein to Star as Bella Abzug in His World Premiere Solo Play Bella Bella

Four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Torch Song) will take on the role of a lifetime this fall, starring as attorney and politician Bella Abzug in his new solo play Bella Bella. Manhattan Theatre Club has also newly announced world premiere plays by Tony winner Richard Greenberg and Emily Feldman as part of its 2019-2020 season.



Set in 1976 on the eve of her bid to become senator, Bella Bella finds the larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon Abzug squirreled away in the bathroom of a midtown hotel awaiting that night's election results while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance. Kimberly Senior (Disgraced) will direct the production, set to begin previews at New York City Center—Stage I on October 1, 2019 ahead of an opening night slated for October 22.



Also newly announced by MTC is The Perplexed, a new play by Greenberg (Take Me Out), directed by MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow. The work centers on two families gathered in the massive library of a gaudy Fifth Avenue apartment to celebrate the nuptials of their children. Nothing goes smoothly, and as the big moment approaches, the burning question is: can everyone put aside long-smoldering jealousies and deep-seated grudges and just get through the ceremony? The Perplexed will kick off performances at City Center—Stage I on February 11, 2020 with an opening night set for March 3.



The third new work announced is The Best We Could (a family tragedy) written by Emily Feldman (We've Come to Believe). The play follows a daughter's road trip with her father, which becomes a theatrical journey across more than just state lines. Daniel Aukin (Skintight) will direct the play, scheduled to begin previews at City Center—Stage II on May 5, 2020 in advance of a May 19 opening night.



Additional casting and the creative team members for MTC's new slate of productions will be announced soon.