Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Harvey Fierstein to Star as Bella Abzug in His World Premiere Solo Play Bella Bella

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 21, 2019
Harvey Fierstein
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Torch Song) will take on the role of a lifetime this fall, starring as attorney and politician Bella Abzug in his new solo play Bella Bella. Manhattan Theatre Club has also newly announced world premiere plays by Tony winner Richard Greenberg and Emily Feldman as part of its 2019-2020 season.

Set in 1976 on the eve of her bid to become senator, Bella Bella finds the larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon Abzug squirreled away in the bathroom of a midtown hotel awaiting that night's election results while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance. Kimberly Senior (Disgraced) will direct the production, set to begin previews at New York City Center—Stage I on October 1, 2019 ahead of an opening night slated for October 22.

Also newly announced by MTC is The Perplexed, a new play by Greenberg (Take Me Out), directed by MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow. The work centers on two families gathered in the massive library of a gaudy Fifth Avenue apartment to celebrate the nuptials of their children. Nothing goes smoothly, and as the big moment approaches, the burning question is: can everyone put aside long-smoldering jealousies and deep-seated grudges and just get through the ceremony? The Perplexed will kick off performances at City Center—Stage I on February 11, 2020 with an opening night set for March 3.

The third new work announced is The Best We Could (a family tragedy) written by Emily Feldman (We've Come to Believe). The play follows a daughter's road trip with her father, which becomes a theatrical journey across more than just state lines. Daniel Aukin (Skintight) will direct the play, scheduled to begin previews at City Center—Stage II on May 5, 2020 in advance of a May 19 opening night.

Additional casting and the creative team members for MTC's new slate of productions will be announced soon.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Is Earning Hefty Royalties for Rodgers and Hammerstein
  2. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Starring Nathan Lane, Delays Opening
  3. Margo Seibert & More to Star in World Premiere Musical Octet from Great Comet's Dave Malloy
  4. Bebe Neuwirth & Brandon Victor Dixon Will Announce 2019 Tony Award Nominations
  5. Hadestown's Eva Noblezada on Love of Sutton Foster, Teaching Herself to Cry & More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters