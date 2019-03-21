Sponsored
Aasif Mandvi, Marin Ireland & Crista Moore to Guest-Star in Off-Broadway's Nassim

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 21, 2019
Aasif Mandvi
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a new lineup of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the latest group of stars is Obie winner Aasif Mandvi (Brigadoon), Tony nominee Marin Ireland (Summer and Smoke) and two-time Tony nominee Crista Moore (Big, Gypsy). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

  • Thursday, March 21 at 7:30pm—Carrie Coon
  • Friday, March 22 at 7:30pm—Scott Lowell
  • Saturday, March 23 at 2:30pm—Paul Sparks
  • Saturday, March 23 at 7:30pm—Eddie Cahill
  • Sunday, March 24 at 2:30pm—Aasif Mandvi
  • Sunday, March 24 at 7:30pm—Crista Moore
  • Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30pm—Marin Ireland
  • Wednesday, March 27 at 7:30pm—Guillermo Diaz
  • Thursday, March 28 at 7:30pm—Robert Picardo

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6, 2018 and opened on December 12.

Additional rotating guest actors will be announced soon.

Nassim

The American premiere of Nassim Soleimanpour’s new work.
Newsletters