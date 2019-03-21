Aasif Mandvi, Marin Ireland & Crista Moore to Guest-Star in Off-Broadway's Nassim

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a new lineup of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the latest group of stars is Obie winner Aasif Mandvi (Brigadoon), Tony nominee Marin Ireland (Summer and Smoke) and two-time Tony nominee Crista Moore (Big, Gypsy). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

Thursday, March 21 at 7:30pm—Carrie Coon

Friday, March 22 at 7:30pm—Scott Lowell

Saturday, March 23 at 2:30pm—Paul Sparks

Saturday, March 23 at 7:30pm—Eddie Cahill

Sunday, March 24 at 2:30pm—Aasif Mandvi

Sunday, March 24 at 7:30pm—Crista Moore

Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30pm—Marin Ireland

Wednesday, March 27 at 7:30pm—Guillermo Diaz

Thursday, March 28 at 7:30pm—Robert Picardo

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6, 2018 and opened on December 12.



Additional rotating guest actors will be announced soon.