TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas & Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins Working on a Broadway Musical

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 21, 2019
Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas & Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins of TLC
(Photo: Getty Images)

"No Scrubs" on Broadway? Yes, please! According to Page Six, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas revealed that she and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of the R&B/hip-hop girl group TLC want to give their story the Broadway treatment. “We’re working on the TLC musical and TLC on Broadway,” Thomas said. “We’re going to create new music for those projects as well.”

"Chilli" Thomas, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes rose to prominence when they formed in Atlanta, Georgia in the 1990s as music girl group TLC. Their chart-topping hits include "Waterfalls," "Unpretty," "Creep," "No Scrubs," "Baby-Baby-Baby" and more. The group has five Grammy Awards, including one for Best R&B album for CrazySexyCool in 1996 and Best R&B album for FanMail in 2000. Though original member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes passed away in 2002, TLC has continued to tour and make music. Their fifth studio album TLC was released on June 30, 2017.

Watch this space for further info on a creative team, timeline and casting for this production.

