Premiere Date Set for Ryan Murphy's The Politician Starring Ben Platt

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 22, 2019
Ben Platt
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Mark your calendar! Netflix has announced a September 27 debut date for The Politician. Ryan Murphy's previously announced series is headlined by Tony winner Ben Platt alongside a slew of stage-and-screen stars.

The Politician follows Payton Hobart (Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States. But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.

Joining Platt in the cast is his former Dear Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss, along with Tony winner Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett.

Check out the series' newly released artwork below.

 
