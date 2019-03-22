These Portraits of the Ain't Too Proud Stars and More Will Bring Sunshine to Any Cloudy Day

Get ready, here they come! Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations opened at the Imperial Theatre on March 21, and after the cast took their bows, they brought the party to Gotham Hall. Starring James Harkness, Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, Ephriam Sykes and Jawan M. Jackson as the iconic Motown group, Ain't Too Proud features a book by Dominique Morisseau and direction by Des McAnuff. Check out the photos from the exclusive Broadway.com portrait booth to find some sunshine!

Ephraim Sykes plays David Ruffin.

Derrick Baskin plays Otis Williams.

Jeremy Pope plays Eddie Kendricks.

James Harkness plays Paul Williams.