Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane & Angels in America Cast to Preserve Performances on Audiobook

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 25, 2019
Andrew Garfield in "Angels in America" on Broadway
(Photo: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg)

The great work continues. The acclaimed cast of the 2018 Tony-winning revival of Angels in America has signed on to repeat their performances for a new audiobook of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer-winning play. This will mark the first time the two-part masterwork has been captured in this format. The audiobook will feature narration by Tony nominees Bobby Cannavale and Edie Falco.

Cast members appearing on the audiobook include Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane reprising their Tony-winning turns as Prior Walter and Roy Cohn, Susan Brown and Denise Gough in Tony-nominated performances as Hannah Pitt and Harper Pitt, Tony nominee Beth Malone as The Angel, James McArdle as Louis Ironson, Lee Pace as Joe Pitt and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Belize.

Two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott directed Kushner's portrait of America at the height of the AIDS crisis, with ran from March through July of 2018. Currently available for preorder, the audiobook will be released on May 14, 2019.

