David Yazbek, Bob Martin & Rick Elice Writing Princess Bride Musical for Disney Theatrical

A trio of Broadway mainstays are officially at work on a stage adaptation of The Princess Bride. A spokesperson for Disney Theatrical has confirmed the musical's development, as well as its talent-packed creative team: composer/lyricist David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Tootsie) and book writers Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) and Rick Elice (The Cher Show, Jersey Boys).



The long-in-the-works musical is based on the late William Goldman's 1973 novel and 1987 film adaptation starring Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Christopher Guest, Chris Sarandon and Robin Wright.



It tells the story of Buttercup, a beautiful woman who lives on a farm with her parents, her horse and their farm-boy Westley—whom she falls in love with. But when Westley leaves to seek his fortune and Buttercup hears the news that he is dead, she agrees, reluctantly, to marry Prince Humperdinck, the heir to the throne of Florin. When Buttercup is kidnapped by three outlaws, all sorts of wild adventures ensue as the two lovers try to reunite.



A production timetable, additional creative team and casting information for the musical are forthcoming. Till then, look back at the film's trailer below.



