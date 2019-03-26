Anastasia Star Christy Altomare on What She'll Miss About the Show and Her Advice for Future Anyas

In the corporate world, employees leaving a job are often asked to sit through an exit interview with HR about their time at the company. That concept doesn’t exist for Broadway performers, but we love checking in with stars as they finish up a successful run. Christy Altomare is more than the beloved star of Broadway's Anastasia, she's the backbone of the producion. The former Broadway.com vlogger extraordinaire and Star of the Year reflects on her time leading the show, which will take its final bow at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 31. Enjoy, fanastasias!

How did you feel when you first got this job?

It was so incredibly thrilling. I will never forget the phone call that said I booked it. I will never forget the entire day I found out. Every little detail down to what I ate is burned into my mind forever.



How do you feel now that you’re leaving?

I feel nothing but honored and grateful! It’s been an incredible run!



What are three words you would use to describe your experience?

Home. Love. Family.



What was the easiest thing about this job?

Working with my incredible castmates. From day one we all clicked and became, not only fantastic scene partners, but friends who I will follow and watch their careers blossom for years to come!



What was the hardest thing?

Balancing my time. I found that it was really easy to burn out if you weren’t careful. It took me a good six months to figure out what I could and couldn’t do outside of the show.



What was the highlight of your time at this job?

Being a working actor for two years straight!



What skills do you think are required for future job applicants?

I think Anya is tricky because she is vulnerable but strong old but young and warm but also tough. Dig deep. Find the deeper truth in every line.



What advice would you give to future employees in your job position?

Have fun. This role is a musical theater actor’s dream!



How do you think you’ve grown?

I have taken this opportunity and spent every day working on improving the mold of my performance. I have learned to really own this character and feel her through my bones in a way that only could come with time.



Why are you leaving?

Because it’s time for Anastasia to live on in productions all over the world!



What will you miss the most

I will miss the people. But all chapters in a life have a beginning, middle and end. This chapter has been incredible, and I am grateful for its entire story. Lastly, I would like to thank Broadway.com for always being so supportive of our show and allowing me to do the vlog series. That was another massive thrill in my life! It was like the gift that kept on giving. Thank you. I will never forget it!