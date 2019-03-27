Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Gruffalo Sets West End Return in Advance of U.K. Tour

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 27, 2019
A scene from "The Gruffalo"
(Photo: Raw PR)

Celebrating the 20th birthday of Julia Donaldson's much-loved picture book, the hit musical adaptation of The Gruffalo will return to the West End this summer. Toby Mitchell will direct the production, set to run for 10 weeks from July 3 through September 8 at The Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, ahead of a tour across the United Kingdom.

Adapted by the theater troupe Tall Stories, The Gruffalo invites audiences to join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood. Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake.

Initial casting includes Rebecca Newman as Mouse, Elliot Rodriguez as the Gruffalo, Jake Addley as Predators and Ashley Sean-Cook as Understudy/Assistant Stage Manager.

Joining Mitchell on the creative team is Tall Stories Co-Artistic Director Olivia Jacobs, designer Isla Shaw, puppet designer Yvonne Stone, lighting designer James Whiteside and composers Jon Fiber and Andy Shaw of Jolly Good Tunes.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Guys and Dolls Movie Remake in the Works
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'You Will Be Found' on Good Morning America
  3. David Yazbek, Bob Martin & Rick Elice Writing Princess Bride Musical for Disney Theatrical
  4. Sutton Foster to Join Hugh Jackman in The Music Man on Broadway
  5. Anastasia Star Christy Altomare on What She'll Miss About the Show and Her Advice for Future Anyas

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Come From Away Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters