The Gruffalo Sets West End Return in Advance of U.K. Tour

Celebrating the 20th birthday of Julia Donaldson's much-loved picture book, the hit musical adaptation of The Gruffalo will return to the West End this summer. Toby Mitchell will direct the production, set to run for 10 weeks from July 3 through September 8 at The Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, ahead of a tour across the United Kingdom.



Adapted by the theater troupe Tall Stories, The Gruffalo invites audiences to join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood. Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake.



Initial casting includes Rebecca Newman as Mouse, Elliot Rodriguez as the Gruffalo, Jake Addley as Predators and Ashley Sean-Cook as Understudy/Assistant Stage Manager.



Joining Mitchell on the creative team is Tall Stories Co-Artistic Director Olivia Jacobs, designer Isla Shaw, puppet designer Yvonne Stone, lighting designer James Whiteside and composers Jon Fiber and Andy Shaw of Jolly Good Tunes.