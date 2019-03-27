Sponsored
Beth Leavel with her Sardi's portrait
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The Lady's Improving! The Prom Star Beth Leavel Is Honored with a Sardi's Portrait

by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 27, 2019

Tonight belongs to her! The Prom star Beth Leavel received a Sardi's portrait on March 26. A Tony winner for The Drowsy Chaperone, Leavel earned another nomination for Baby It's You! and has appeared on Broadway in 42nd Street, Crazy For You, Bandstand, Elf, Show Boat, The Civil War, Mamma Mia! and Young Frankenstein. Leavel's The Prom co-star Brooks Ashmanskas toasted to her success, and she was joined by several of her current and former castmates. Check out the photos below, and be sure to see her in action at the Longacre Theatre.

Leavel's The Prom co-star Brooks Ashmanskas gives a toast.
Leavel poses with her fellow Prom cast members and the show's creative team.
Congratulationss, Beth Leavel!

