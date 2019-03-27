Eden Espinosa, Ciara Renée & More Set for Lizzie Borden Rock Musical Off-Broadway

A new musical based on the life of notorious murder suspect Lizzie Borden will arrive at off-Broadway's Pershing Square Signature Center this summer. Directed by Victoria Bussert, choreographed by Jaclyn Miller and music-directed by Julie McBride, the rock tuner, titled Lizzie, will begin previews on July 19 ahead of an August 5 opening night. Eden Espinosa, Ciara Renée, Carrie Cimma and Shannon O'Boyle will star.



The musical follows Borden (to be played by O'Boyle), whose rage explodes as secrets in her household reach a boiling point and she finds herself considering the unthinkable. Tim Maner crafted the book and penned the lyrics with Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, who co-wrote the music with Alan Stevens Hewitt.



The creative team also includes Shoko Kambara (scenic design), Charlotte Yetman (costume design), Greg Hofmann (lighting design), Alex Hawthorn (sound design) and Alan Stevens Hewitt (orchestrations).



Lizzie is scheduled to play a limited engagement through September 29.



Watch Espinosa and Bojorg Gamst rock out to the new song "Sweet Little Sister" in the musical's 2016 Denmark production below.