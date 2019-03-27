Sponsored
Alexander Gemignani to Join My Fair Lady as Alfred P. Doolittle

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 27, 2019
Alexander Gemignani
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Get him to the church on time! Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani has been announced to assume the role of Alfred P. Doolittle in Lincoln Center Theater's Tony-nominated revival of My Fair Lady. Gemignani will begin performances on April 30, succeeding Moulin Rouge!-bound Danny Burstein, who will play his final performance at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on April 28.

Gemignani earned a 2018 Tony nomination for his turn as Enoch Snow in Carousel. His other Broadway acting credits include Les Misérables, Assassins, Violet, The People in the Picture, Sunday in the Park with George, Sweeney Todd and Chicago.

Gemignani joins a cast led by Laura Benanti as Eliza Doolittle, Rosemary Harris as Mrs. Higgins, Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce, Clarke Thorell as Professor Zoltan Karpathy, Christian Dante White as Freddy Eynsford-Hill and Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins. As previously announced, Hadden-Paton will play his final performance on July 6, with the announcement of a replacement to come.

Kerstin Anderson plays the role of Eliza Doolittle at all Tuesday evening performances. Michael Halling takes on the role of Henry Higgins on Wednesday evenings.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, choreographed by Christopher Gattelli and music-directed by Ted Sperling, My Fair Lady began previews on March 15, 2018 and officially opened on April 19.

