Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand Eyeing Big-Screen Macbeth

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 28, 2019
Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com | Getty Images)

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are bringing Shakespeare back to cinemas. The Tony and Oscar winners are in talks to co-star as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, respectively, in a new major motion picture adaptation of The Scottish Play, according to Deadline. Joel Coen will adapt and direct the iconic tragedy.

Washington is no stranger to Shakespeare, having played the title role in an acclaimed 2005 production of Julius Caesar on Broadway. He is a Tony winner for Fences and an Oscar winner for Glory and Training Day.

McDormand earned a Tony for her turn in Good People, with Oscar-winning performances in Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The Shakespeare classic was first seen in cinemas in a 1948 adaptation directed by and starring Orson Welles alongside Jeanette Nolan. Justin Kurzel directed the most recent, a 2015 feature starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

Further details on the new Macbeth film will be announced soon.

