Tootsie, Starring Santino Fontana, Makes Broadway Premiere

Tootsie, the new Broadway musical based on the beloved 1982 comedy flick, begins previews at the Marquis Theatre on March 29. Tony nominee Santino Fontana stars in the production, set to officially open on April 23.



Tootsie tells the story of talented but difficult actor Michael Dorsey (Fontana) who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.



The show also stars Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, John Behlmann as Max Von Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Mallory and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.



The musical features a book by Robert Horn and a score by Tony winner David Yazbek, with direction by Tony nominee Scott Ellis, choreography by Tony nominee Denis Jones and music direction by Andrea Grody. The design team includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Donald Holder and sound designer Brian Ronan.



The ensemble includes Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Diana Vaden and Anthony Wayne.



