RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Bianca Del Rio to Join Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Celebrated actor, comedian and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Roy Haylock, best known as his drag alter ego, Bianca Del Rio, will take over the role of Loco Chanelle/Hugo in the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre from May 6 through June 29. Haylock will succeed Shane Richie, who will play his final performance on May 4.



"I'm absolutely ecstatic to be joining the brilliant cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie," said Haylock. "What better way to return to the musical-theater stage than in a West End production? It's such an incredible honor. Helen Mirren beat me to playing Queen Elizabeth, so I accepted the role of the next best-admired queen…Loco Chanelle!"



Bianca Del Rio was the season-six winner of RuPaul's Drag Race. Since that triumph, Haylock has completed three solo stand-up tours to sold-out audiences around the world, starred in two feature films (Hurricane Bianca and Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate) and wrote his first book, Blame It on Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything. Onstage, Haylock has appeared as Mazeppa in Gypsy, the Emcee in Cabaret and Angel in Rent. He has also worked in the wardrobe department in numerous stage productions.



Haylock follows in the West End footsteps of RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who played a stint as Miss Hedge in Everybody's Talking About Jamie last year.