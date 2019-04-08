Tootsie Star Sarah Stiles Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Sarah Stiles, the multi-talented Tony nominee who is currently delighting audiences as Sandy Lester in Tootsie, has signed on to lead Broadway.com's latest vlog, "What's Gonna Happen," beginning on April 16. The vlog will follow Stiles and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the Marquis Theatre where the new musical is playing to thrilled audiences eight times a week.



Tootsie tells the story of talented but difficult actor Michael Dorsey (played by Santino Fontana) who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.



In addition to her turn in Tootsie, Stiles earned a 2015 Tony nomination for her performance as Jessica in Hand to God. Her other Broadway credits include On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Avenue Q. She appeared on tour in Doctor Dolittle and off-Broadway in The Road to Qatar, Into the Woods, Vanities and Captain Louie.



Tune in and watch Stiles take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the new musical that is playing to excited crowds every night. "What's Gonna Happen" will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.