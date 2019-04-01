Sponsored
Odds & Ends: Nikki Renée Daniels to Join Chicago Production of Hamilton & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 1, 2019
Nikki Renée Daniels
(Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.

Nikki Renée Daniels to Join Chicago Production of Hamilton
Nikki Renée Daniels is bound for the Windy City. The gorgeous-voiced Broadway veteran will join the Chicago sit-down production of Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler beginning on April 2 at CIBC Theatre. Daniels succeeds Montego Glover, who recently wrapped up her reign in the juggernaut. Daniels' Broadway résumé includes turns in Porgy and Bess, Anything Goes, The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables, Lestat, The Look of Love, Nine, Aida and Promises, Promises.

Rent Tony Winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia Sets Stage Return in Original Sound
Wilson Jermaine Heredia is headed back to the stage. The talented star who won a Tony for his turn as Angel in Rent will appear in Adam Seidel's world premiere work Original Sound off-Broadway this spring. Elena Araoz will direct the production, set to begin previews on April 30 and open on May 9 at the Cherry Lane Theatre. Original Sound follows a young Nuyorican beatmaker who calls out a rising pop star for ripping off his track. Joining Heredia in the cast will be Anthony Arkin, Cynthia Bastidas, Jane Bruce, Sebastian Chacon and Lio Mehiel. Original Sound is scheduled to play a limited run through June 8.

Straight White Men Star Stephen Payne Lands New Off-Broadway Role
Stephen Payne, the standout talent most recently seen onstage as the patriarch in Broadway's Straight White Men, has been cast in Gabi Mor and Eva Mor's timely new comedy The Bigot. Directed by Michael Susko, the production will begin previews on April 26 ahead of a May 1 opening night at the Theatre at St. Clement's. The Bigot tells the story of the incredibly biased Jim (Payne), whose unshakable beliefs get shaken up when his life is turned upside down by a health crisis. Now he may need the very people he has spurned in his life to see something worth saving in him. Rounding out the cast is Dana Watkins, Jaimi Paige and Faiven Feshazion. The Bigot will play a limited run through June 9.

