Pretty Woman's Samantha Barks on Meeting Julia Roberts, Her Les Miz Movie Breakout & More on Show People

Samantha Barks is making a dazzling Broadway debut in Pretty Woman. Though Barks had high heels to fill as Vivian Ward, the working girl immortalized by Julia Roberts in the popular 1990 rom-com, she's added a unique flair to the character and earned approval from Roberts herself. Learn about Barks' breakout role as Eponine in the Les Miserables film, exactly what happened when Julia Roberts saw the show, who really is the Nederlander Theatre's "number one diva" and more on Show People with Paul Wontorek.

1. SHE HAD TO TONE DOWN HER BIG BELT FOR THE BIG SCREEN

“The way they wanted [me to sing] for the Les Miserables film was very different. [Director] Tom Hooper wanted it almost spoken. You have to leave your vocal vanity at the door: It was a different style. I feel lucky to have gotten to do it on stage and on film because they were two very different beasts.”

2. SHE HUGGED IT OUT WITH JULIA ROBERTS

“She’s so beautiful. She hugged me, and we just stayed in a hug. I was like, ‘Is this real life? Is this actually happening?’ She’s such a warm person. She was so kind to me about what I’d done in the role. To have her blessing was a dream come true. You can’t ask for more. She created this incredible character. She is magic. They are magic together. It was a surreal moment.”

3. HER DOG IVY IS THE BIGGEST DIVA

“She’s the real star if the show. She’s there when I’m not there. I went on holiday for a week. Orfeh was like, ‘She can still come.’ I said, ‘That would actually be amazing.’ We had people in the cast going, ‘Wait. Is that Ivy? And Sam’s not even here?’ She’s basically the mascot for the building. She has this social life that I have nothing to do with. She’s the light of my life, honestly.”

Other must-read highlights:

ON STARRING IN PRETTY WOMAN

“I’ve always wanted to be on Broadway. This is such a dream. The minute I found out they were doing Pretty Woman as a musical, I was like, ‘Get me in.’ Growing up on the Isle of Man, you dream of being on Broadway, but it’s almost like a dream that you would never say out loud. This was just a role I was desperate to get my hands on. She’s such an amazing female character. This show—it’s the most fun I’ve ever had. I’m giddy to go to work every night.”

ON DIRECTOR/CHOREOGRAPHER JERRY MITCHELL

“He is steering this ship. He is so full of energy and life. That really trickles down. He is so fun and enthusiastic. Being a director, there are so many things constantly being thrown at you. But he’s really upbeat, and it’s amazing to have that energy in the room. It’s so crazy. Years ago, randomly, I met with Jerry in the Covent Garden Hotel for a cup of tea. I’m a huge fan of all of his work. We had the best time.”

ON LANDING HER ROLE IN THE LES MISERABLES MOVIE

“When I got offered Eponine in the Les Miz movie, that was a shocker. No one knew who I was. I was so lucky to just get that one audition. Tom Hooper was there, and I was like, ‘Well, that’s the last I’ll ever hear from him.’ But then I kept coming back and coming back—it was over 15 weeks that I was in and out. All of a sudden, I’d find out somebody was announced to be playing it, and I’d be like, ‘How? I’ve got an audition tomorrow.’ I was up against people who I admire and think are incredible. ‘Underdog’ doesn’t even cover what I was in that situation.”

ON ADAM PASCAL'S STINT IN PRETTY WOMAN

“This was my Mimi dream. Honestly! I was pretending I was Mimi. He’s just the nicest guy. He was so lovely. But like, it’s Roger! It was insane. I grew up obsessed with Rent.”

ON HER SUPPORTIVE FAMILY

“My parents just saw that me performing was the happiest version of me. I never knew what I wanted to be. I didn’t know if I wanted to be a pop singer or an actress or a musical theater singer. I asked my parents when I was 16, ‘Can I move to London?’ They were like, ‘What?!’ They actually turned around and said yes, which was the most terrifying part. I came to them with almost like a business plan at 16. They didn’t want to stand in the way of that. When I look back, I’m mindblown at the support.”

Watch the full episode of Show People with Paul Wontorek below!



Interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.



