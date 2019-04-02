Marc Kudisch, Lesli Margherita & More to Lead Flamingo Kid Musical at Hartford Stage

Casting is here for Hartford Stage's world premiere musical adaptation of the 1984 motion picture The Flamingo Kid. The previously announced production, to be directed by Tony winner and Hartford Stage Artistic Director Darko Tresnjak, will run from May 9 through June 2.



The principal cast will be led by newcomer Jimmy Brewer as Jeffrey Winnick, with three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch (Girl From the North Country) as Phil Brody, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (Dames at Sea) as Phyllis Brody, Tony nominee Liz Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Ruth, Adam Heller (Popcorn Falls) as Arthur, Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof) as Carla, Lindsey Brett Carothers (Gettin' the Band Back Together) as Joyce, Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) as Steve and Alex Wyse (Waitress) as Hawk.



The ensemble will include Ben Bogen, Michael Hartung, Jean Kauffman, Ken Krugman, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Taylor Lloyd, Anna Noble, Erin Leigh Peck, Gregory Rodriguez, Steve Routman, William Squier, Kathy Voytko, Price Waldman, Jayke Workman, Kelli Youngman and Stuart Zagnit.



The Flamingo Kid takes place in the summer of 1963, when Brooklyn teenager Jeffrey Winnick leaves home—against the wishes of his father—to take a job as a cabana boy at the colorful El Flamingo—a posh private club on Long Island. The music, the romance and the beach are magical—until tensions grow between father and son when a slick club member takes Jeffrey under his wing.



The Flamingo Kid features a book and lyrics by Tony winner Robert L. Freedman (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and music by Tony nominee Scott Frankel (War Paint).



The production will feature choreography by Tony nominee Denis Jones (Tootsie) and music direction by Thomas Murray (Anastasia), with scenic design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Peter Hylenski, projection design by Aaron Rhyne and orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin.