Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Marc Kudisch, Lesli Margherita & More to Lead Flamingo Kid Musical at Hartford Stage

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 2, 2019
Marc Kudisch
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Casting is here for Hartford Stage's world premiere musical adaptation of the 1984 motion picture The Flamingo Kid. The previously announced production, to be directed by Tony winner and Hartford Stage Artistic Director Darko Tresnjak, will run from May 9 through June 2.

The principal cast will be led by newcomer Jimmy Brewer as Jeffrey Winnick, with three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch (Girl From the North Country) as Phil Brody, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (Dames at Sea) as Phyllis Brody, Tony nominee Liz Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Ruth, Adam Heller (Popcorn Falls) as Arthur, Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof) as Carla, Lindsey Brett Carothers (Gettin' the Band Back Together) as Joyce, Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) as Steve and Alex Wyse (Waitress) as Hawk.

The ensemble will include Ben Bogen, Michael Hartung, Jean Kauffman, Ken Krugman, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Taylor Lloyd, Anna Noble, Erin Leigh Peck, Gregory Rodriguez, Steve Routman, William Squier, Kathy Voytko, Price Waldman, Jayke Workman, Kelli Youngman and Stuart Zagnit.

The Flamingo Kid takes place in the summer of 1963, when Brooklyn teenager Jeffrey Winnick leaves home—against the wishes of his father—to take a job as a cabana boy at the colorful El Flamingo—a posh private club on Long Island. The music, the romance and the beach are magical—until tensions grow between father and son when a slick club member takes Jeffrey under his wing.

The Flamingo Kid features a book and lyrics by Tony winner Robert L. Freedman (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and music by Tony nominee Scott Frankel (War Paint).

The production will feature choreography by Tony nominee Denis Jones (Tootsie) and music direction by Thomas Murray (Anastasia), with scenic design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Peter Hylenski, projection design by Aaron Rhyne and orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. See Five Aladdin Genies Reunite for a Special Medley in Honor of the Show's Fifth Anniversary
  2. Harvey Fierstein & Lea Michele Set for The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl
  3. Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Are Ready to Clock In to Waitress on Broadway
  4. Broadway Openings Galore, Fosse/Verdon's FX Premiere & More April Picks
  5. Check Out These Patriotic Portraits of Heidi Schreck & More on Opening Night of What the Constitution Means to Me

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Aladdin Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters