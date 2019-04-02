Donmar Warehouse Announces First Season Under Artistic Director Michael Longhurst

London's celebrated Donmar Warehouse has scheduled a rich inaugural season under new Artistic Director Michael Longhurst. The 2019-2020 docket of works includes a Caryl Churchill revival and U.K. premieres from Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Mike Lew.



"I couldn't be more excited to announce my first season as Artistic Director of the Donmar Warehouse," said Longhurst. "For me, the Donmar is a magical space designed to ignite theatrical fireworks; an intimate space in which to congregate and expand our horizons. I'm honored to be here and can't wait to get started."



Beginning the season will be a revival of David Greig's visionary early play Europe (June 20-August 10, 2019), directed by Longhurst. Written 25 years ago, the play explores our complex relationship to Europe—as a continent, a refuge and an idea. The cast will include Billy Howle as Berlin, Kevork Malikyan as Sava, Faye Marsay as Adele, Stephen Wight as Billy and Shane Zaza as Morocco.



Next up will be the U.K.-premiere production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Appropriate (August 16-October 5, 2019), to be directed by Ola Ince. The play follows the Lafayette family, who gather at their late father's home in Arkansas to bury the hatchet and prepare the former plantation for its estate sale, until they make a discovery which changes everything. Initial casting includes Monica Dolan in the role of Toni.



The Donmar will next team up with the troupe Clean Break for a co-production: Alice Birch's new play [BLANK] (October 11-November 30, 2019), directed by Maria Aberg. The piece takes a kaleidoscopic view of what happens when a woman goes to prison.



Mike Lew's off-Broadway hit Teenage Dick (December 6, 2019-February 1, 2020) is next on the lineup at the Donmar, directed by Longhurst. The darkly comic take on Shakespeare's Richard III follows the teenage Richard, who, after years of torment due to his hemiplegia, plots the ultimate rise in power: to become president of his senior class. Daniel Monks will take on the central role.



Closing out the season will be a revival of Caryl Churchill's Far Away (February 6-March 21, 2020), directed by Lyndsey Turner. This new staging of the acclaimed play about a world sliding into chaos arrives at the Donmar 20 years after its premiere.



Over the years, numerous Donmar productions have seen success on Broadway, including Tony-winning stagings of Red, Cabaret, The Real Thing and Take Me Out.



Additional casting and creative team members for the Donmar's 2019-2020 season will be announced soon.