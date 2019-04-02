Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Jason Gotay, Heidi Gardner Set for Cape Playhouse's 2019 Season

A talented slate of stage-and-screen stars will spend the summer in Cape Cod, appearing in productions as part of Cape Playhouse's 2019 summer season. Six classic works comprise the lineup, making up the theater's historic 93rd season.



Kicking off the docket of shows will be a new staging of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest (June 12-22), directed by Matt Lenz. Jason Gotay (Bring It On) will take on the role of Algernon, alongside Dan Amboyer (Younger) as Jack, Tony nominee Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as Miss Prism and Edward Hibbert (Something Rotten!) as Lady Bracknell.



Next up will be a new staging of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors (June 26-July 6), directed by Michael Rader and choreographed by Shea Sullivan. The cast will be led by Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Tuck Everlasting) as Seymour, with Lauren Zakrin (The Great Comet) as Audrey, Miles Jacoby (The Book of Mormon) as Orin, Stephen Berger (Kinky Boots) as Mushnik and Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as the blood-thirsty plant Audrey II.



Enda Walsh, Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová's Tony-winning musical Once will next take the stage (July 10-20), in a production directed by Tony nominee Hunter Foster. The company will include Barry DeBois (Once tour) as Guy, Elizabeth Nestlerode (The Other Josh Cohen) as Girl, Matt Wolpe (Once tour) as Billy, Zach Spoud (The Other Josh Cohen) as Svec, Ben Magnuson (Broadway's Once) as The Bank Manager and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q) as Reza.



Joyce Chittick (Beautiful) will direct a new staging of A Chorus Line (July 24-August 3), joined by choreographer Rick Faugno (Kiss Me, Kate). The cast will be led by Sara Esty (City Center's A Chorus Line) as Cassie, Tracy Jai Edwards (Legally Blonde) as Sheila, Darien Crago (Holiday Inn) as Kristine, Kim McClay (A Chorus Line tour) as Maggie and Jeffrey Schecter (Broadway's A Chorus Line) as Zach.



Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner will make her Cape Playhouse debut as Brooke Ashton in Noises Off (August 7-17), joined by a company featuring Jennifer Cody (The Pajama Game) as Dotty, Peter Bradbury (The Ferryman) as Lloyd and Bill Buell (Ink ) as Sheldon. Jeffry Denman (Kid Victory) will direct.



Concluding the season will be a new production of Ira Levin's comedy Deathtrap (August 21-August 31), directed by Tony nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Ragtime). The cast will be led by Robert Petkoff (Fun Home) as Sidney, Robbie Simpson (Afterglow) as Clifford, Susan Wands (Coastal Disturbances) as Myra, David Shih (Clean Breaks) as Porter and two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser (Gypsy) as Helga.



Additional casting will be announced at a later date.