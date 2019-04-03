Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Maya Angelou's Life Story Is Being Adapted into a Solo Show for Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 3, 2019
Maya Angelou
(Photo: Ken Charnock/Getty Images)

The life story and written works of the late author and poet Maya Angelou are being made into a one-woman stage play, Deadline reports. David Michael Rich of Corstoria, LLC and J. Todd Harris of Branded Pictures Entertainment are developing the piece, to be titled Phenomenal Woman: An Evening With Maya Angelou. Produced with the support of Angelou's son, Guy Johnson, the play is aiming to arrive on Broadway in 2021.

"My mother lived an extraordinary life," said Johnson. "She brought a sense of passion to living and invested herself wholly in it. What she wanted most was justice for all human beings, and the freedom to experience joy and laughter. We hope to capture her joie de vivre. We're going to include some private anecdotes that will be a revelation to audiences. I'm pleased to be working with this team in bringing her story to life and can't wait for the public to experience it."

Angelou, who wrote the 1969 classic book I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2000 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. As an actress, she appeared in Jerome Kilty's Broadway play Look Away, an adaptation of Mary Todd Lincoln: Her Life and Letters, earning Angelou a 1973 Tony nomination for her performance as Elizabeth Keckley.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Cher Show's Carleigh Bettiol on Going from Pageant Catwalks to the Broadway Stage
  2. Exclusive! Patti LuPone Opens Up About Joining Twitter: 'Let's See How Long I Last'
  3. Exclusive! Orfeh Is Audrey II to Andy Karl's Seymour in a 'Miscast' Song from Little Shop
  4. Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Are Ready to Clock In to Waitress on Broadway
  5. Carmen Jones, Be More Chill, Constitution, Yiddish Fiddler & More Earn 2019 Lortel Nominations

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Aladdin Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters