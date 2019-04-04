The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾—The Musical Will Move to London's West End

Following two 2015 runs at the Curve, Leicester, and a 2017 engagement at the Menier Chocolate Factory, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾—The Musical will open at the West End's Ambassadors Theatre this spring. The production will play a limited run from June 15 through October 12.



Based on the late Sue Townsend's beloved novel, the musical is a timeless tale of teenage angst, family struggles and unrequited love, told through the eyes of tortured poet and misunderstood intellectual Adrian Mole. The musical features a book and lyrics by Jake Brunger, music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary and direction by Luke Sheppard.



The production features choreography by Rebecca Howell, set and costume design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, musical direction by Mark Collins and musical supervision/orchestrations by Paul Herbert.