Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Michelle Williams Embodies a Broadway Icon in New Fosse/Verdon Trailer & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 4, 2019
Michelle Williams in "Fosse/Verdon"
(Photo: Eric Liebowitz/FX)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Michelle Williams Embodies a Broadway Icon in New Fosse/Verdon Trailer
We're less than a week away from the premiere of Fosse/Verdon. FX has just released a new full-length trailer from the limited series, featuring Tony nominee Michelle Williams alongside Tony winners Steven Levenson and Thomas Kail. Learn more about the romantic and professional partnership between Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Williams) below and tune in on April 9 to see the first episode.



Len Cariou to Lead Broadway & The Bard on the Road
On the heels of a 2016 off-Broadway run, Tony winner Len Cariou, the original star of Sweeney Todd, will perform his solo cabaret Broadway & The Bard on a nine-city North American tour this spring. Conceived by Cariou, Barry Kleinbort and Mark Janas, the show is described as an evening of Shakespeare and song. The run will kick off in Palm Springs at The Annenberg Theater for a weekend-long engagement from May 11-12 and will conclude at the New Haven's Long Wharf Theater from July 14-16. For a full list of tour stops, click here.

Kathleen Chalfant to Lead World Premiere Novenas for a Lost Hospital
Celebrated stage star Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, Wit) has signed on to star in the world premiere play Novenas for a Lost Hospital, set to run at off-Broadway's Rattlestick Playwrights Theater as part of its 2019-2020 season. Written by Cusi Cram and directed by Rattlestick Artistic Director Daniella Topol, the play theatrically explores the 161-year history of St. Vincent's Hospital, guided by Elizabeth Seton of the Sisters of Charity (played by Chalfant). Rattlestick's new season will also include Ren Dara Santiago's world premiere The Siblings Play, directed by Jenna Worsham. Additional casting and production dates will be announced soon.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Cher Show's Carleigh Bettiol on Going from Pageant Catwalks to the Broadway Stage
  2. Carmen Jones, Be More Chill, Constitution, Yiddish Fiddler & More Earn 2019 Lortel Nominations
  3. Pretty Woman's Samantha Barks on Meeting Julia Roberts, Her Les Miz Movie Breakout & More on Show People
  4. Oklahoma!'s Ali Stroker Shows Off a Lively 'I Cain't Say No' on The Tonight Show
  5. Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Are Ready to Clock In to Waitress on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Aladdin Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters