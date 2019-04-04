Odds & Ends: Michelle Williams Embodies a Broadway Icon in New Fosse/Verdon Trailer & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Michelle Williams Embodies a Broadway Icon in New Fosse/Verdon Trailer

We're less than a week away from the premiere of Fosse/Verdon. FX has just released a new full-length trailer from the limited series, featuring Tony nominee Michelle Williams alongside Tony winners Steven Levenson and Thomas Kail. Learn more about the romantic and professional partnership between Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Williams) below and tune in on April 9 to see the first episode.







Len Cariou to Lead Broadway & The Bard on the Road

On the heels of a 2016 off-Broadway run, Tony winner Len Cariou, the original star of Sweeney Todd, will perform his solo cabaret Broadway & The Bard on a nine-city North American tour this spring. Conceived by Cariou, Barry Kleinbort and Mark Janas, the show is described as an evening of Shakespeare and song. The run will kick off in Palm Springs at The Annenberg Theater for a weekend-long engagement from May 11-12 and will conclude at the New Haven's Long Wharf Theater from July 14-16. For a full list of tour stops, click here.



Kathleen Chalfant to Lead World Premiere Novenas for a Lost Hospital

Celebrated stage star Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, Wit) has signed on to star in the world premiere play Novenas for a Lost Hospital, set to run at off-Broadway's Rattlestick Playwrights Theater as part of its 2019-2020 season. Written by Cusi Cram and directed by Rattlestick Artistic Director Daniella Topol, the play theatrically explores the 161-year history of St. Vincent's Hospital, guided by Elizabeth Seton of the Sisters of Charity (played by Chalfant). Rattlestick's new season will also include Ren Dara Santiago's world premiere The Siblings Play, directed by Jenna Worsham. Additional casting and production dates will be announced soon.