Off-Broadway's Nassim Announces Final Lineup of Guest Stars; Closing Date Set

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a talent-packed final lineup of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the new group is Emmy nominee Lee Pace (Angels in America, Pushing Daisies), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Tales of the City) and Lortel nominee Noah Galvin (Alice by Heart, Dear Evan Hansen).
The production has also announced a closing date of April 20. Nassim began previews on December 6, 2018 and officially opened on December 12. By closing, Nassim will have played 7 previews and 148 regular performances.
The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.
Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production.
