Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Off-Broadway's Nassim Announces Final Lineup of Guest Stars; Closing Date Set

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 4, 2019
Lee Pace
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a talent-packed final lineup of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the new group is Emmy nominee Lee Pace (Angels in America, Pushing Daisies), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Tales of the City) and Lortel nominee Noah Galvin (Alice by Heart, Dear Evan Hansen).

The production has also announced a closing date of April 20. Nassim began previews on December 6, 2018 and officially opened on December 12. By closing, Nassim will have played 7 previews and 148 regular performances.

The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

  • Friday, April 5 at 7:30pm—Emma Ishta
  • Saturday, April 6 at 2:30pm—Andrew Roffe
  • Saturday, April 6 at 7:30pm—Peter Jacobson
  • Sunday, April 7 at 2:30pm—Allyn Burrows
  • Sunday, April 7 at 7:30pm—Greg Kotis
  • Tuesday, April 9 at 7:30pm—John Rothman
  • Wednesday, April 10 at 7:30pm—Will Eno
  • Thursday, April 11 at 7:30pm—Todd Almond
  • Friday, April 12 at 7:30pm—Noah Galvin
  • Saturday, April 13 at 2:30pm—Steven Boyer
  • Saturday, April 13 at 7:30pm—Sally Murphy
  • Sunday, April 14 at 2:30pm—Michael Patrick Thornton
  • Sunday, April 14 at 7:30pm—Ashley Park
  • Tuesday, April 16 at 7:30pm—Jeremy Shamos
  • Wednesday, April 17 at 2:30pm—Bernard White
  • Wednesday, April 17 at 7:30pm—Lee Pace
  • Thursday, April 18 at 7:30pm—Sarah Goldberg
  • Friday, April 19 at 7:30pm—Michael Stahl-David
  • Saturday, April 20 at 2:30pm—Mark Hattan
  • Saturday, April 20 at 7:30pm—Carla Gugino

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production.

Nassim

The American premiere of Nassim Soleimanpour’s new work.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Cher Show's Carleigh Bettiol on Going from Pageant Catwalks to the Broadway Stage
  2. Carmen Jones, Be More Chill, Constitution, Yiddish Fiddler & More Earn 2019 Lortel Nominations
  3. Pretty Woman's Samantha Barks on Meeting Julia Roberts, Her Les Miz Movie Breakout & More on Show People
  4. Oklahoma!'s Ali Stroker Shows Off a Lively 'I Cain't Say No' on The Tonight Show
  5. Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Are Ready to Clock In to Waitress on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Aladdin Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters