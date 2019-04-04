Off-Broadway's Nassim Announces Final Lineup of Guest Stars; Closing Date Set

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a talent-packed final lineup of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the new group is Emmy nominee Lee Pace (Angels in America, Pushing Daisies), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Tales of the City) and Lortel nominee Noah Galvin (Alice by Heart, Dear Evan Hansen).



The production has also announced a closing date of April 20. Nassim began previews on December 6, 2018 and officially opened on December 12. By closing, Nassim will have played 7 previews and 148 regular performances.



The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

Friday, April 5 at 7:30pm—Emma Ishta

Saturday, April 6 at 2:30pm—Andrew Roffe

Saturday, April 6 at 7:30pm—Peter Jacobson

Sunday, April 7 at 2:30pm—Allyn Burrows

Sunday, April 7 at 7:30pm—Greg Kotis

Tuesday, April 9 at 7:30pm—John Rothman

Wednesday, April 10 at 7:30pm—Will Eno

Thursday, April 11 at 7:30pm—Todd Almond

Friday, April 12 at 7:30pm—Noah Galvin

Saturday, April 13 at 2:30pm—Steven Boyer

Saturday, April 13 at 7:30pm—Sally Murphy

Sunday, April 14 at 2:30pm—Michael Patrick Thornton

Sunday, April 14 at 7:30pm—Ashley Park

Tuesday, April 16 at 7:30pm—Jeremy Shamos

Wednesday, April 17 at 2:30pm—Bernard White

Wednesday, April 17 at 7:30pm—Lee Pace

Thursday, April 18 at 7:30pm—Sarah Goldberg

Friday, April 19 at 7:30pm—Michael Stahl-David

Saturday, April 20 at 2:30pm—Mark Hattan

Saturday, April 20 at 7:30pm—Carla Gugino

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production.