The Cher Show Sets Release Date for Original Cast Album

The celebrated Broadway bio-musical The Cher Show is gearing up to release its original cast album. Warner Bros. Records has announced an April 12 digital release date for the new tome, set to appear in a physical CD format beginning on May 10.



With a score of hits like "I Got You Babe," "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves" and "If I Could Turn Back Time", The Cher Show chronicles the life of Oscar-winning music legend Cher, portrayed at different points in her life by two-time Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond.



They are joined by Tony nominee Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt, Tony nominee Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti and Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman, with Dee Roscioli as the standby.



The Cher Show features orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony winner Daryl Waters, with a book crafted by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice. The production is directed by Tony nominee Jason Moore and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.



The ensemble includes Marija Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Jennifer Rias, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Alena Watters, Charlie Williams and Ryan Worsing.



The Cher Show begins previews at the Neil Simon Theatre on November 1 in advance of an official opening on December 3.



