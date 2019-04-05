Adrian Lester, Beverley Knight & More to Guest-Star as Daddy Brubeck in Donmar's Sweet Charity

London's Donmar Warehouse has announced that a slew of special guest stars who will take on the role of Daddy Brubeck in the company's upcoming revival of Sweet Charity. The previously announced production, directed by Josie Rourke and starring Anne-Marie Duff in the title role, will begin previews on April 6 and open on April 17.



The initial slate of guest performers, who will sing the act-two opener "Rhythm of Life," includes Shaq Taylor (April 6-13), Adrian Lester (April 15-27), Le Gateau Chocolat (the week beginning April 29), Beverley Knight (the week beginning May 6) and Clive Rowe (the week beginning May 13). More special guest actors will be announced soon.



They join previously announced additional cast members including Arthur Darvill as Oscar, Lizzy Connolly as Nickie, Stephen Kennedy as Herman, Debbie Kurup as Helene, Martin Marquez as Vittorio Vidal, Amy Ellen Richardson as Ursula March and Danielle Steers as Carmen, along with ensemble members Lauren Drew, Jo Eaton-Kent, Will Haswell, Charlotte Jaconelli and Ryan Reid.



Featuring a book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, Sweet Charity centers on the down-on-her-luck dance hall hostess Charity Hope Valentine (Duff). When she meets mild-mannered tax accountant Oscar (Darvill), Charity once again puts her faith in love.



The Donmar's Sweet Charity will feature choreography by Wayne McGregor and music supervision by Gareth Valentine, with scenic design by Robert Jones, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Nick Lidster, video design by Finn Ross and orchestrations by Larry Blank and Mark Cumberland.



The production will play a limited engagement through June 8.