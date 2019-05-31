Sponsored
Sam Gold's King Lear, Starring Glenda Jackson, to End Broadway Run Early

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 31, 2019
Glenda Jackson in "King Lear"
(Photo: Brigitte Lacombe)

Director Sam Gold's gender-blind Broadway revival of Shakespeare's King Lear will conclude its run earlier than expected. Initially slated to play a limited engagement through July 7, the production will now close at the Cort Theatre on June 9. The revival began previews on February 28 and officially opened on April 4. By closing, King Lear will have played 34 previews and 76 regular performances.

Glenda Jackson headlines the production in the title role, with 2019 Tony nominee Ruth Wilson in the dual roles of Cordelia and the King's fool, Jayne Houdyshell as the Earl of Gloucester, John Douglas Thompson as the Earl of Kent, Elizabeth Marvel as Goneril, Pedro Pascal as Edmund, Aisling O'Sullivan as Regan, Sean Carvajal as Edgar, Dion Johnstone as the Duke of Albany, Matthew Maher as Oswald, Justin Cunningham as the Duke of Burgundy, Dion Johnstone as the Duke of Albany, Ian Lassiter as King of France, Russell Harvard as the Duke of Cornwall and Michael Arden as the aid to the Duke of Cornwall. The ensemble includes Che Ayende, Therese Barbato, Stephanie Roth Haberle, Daniel Marmion and John McGinty.

King Lear features an original score composed by Philip Glass, with set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jane Cox and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

King Lear

Glenda Jackson stars in the titular role in Shakespeare's classic.
Newsletters