Sarah Bockel Takes Over as Carole King in Beautiful on Broadway

Sarah Bockel, celebrated tour star of Beautiful, reprises her cheered turn as Carole King in the Broadway production beginning on April 9. Bockel will remain with the production through May 5, while Chilina Kennedy returns to her hometown of Toronto to play a monthlong engagement in Beautiful at the Princess of Wales Theatre.



Bockel joins Broadway cast that includes Kara Lindsay as Cynthia Weil, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.



With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and musical supervision by Jason Howland, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.