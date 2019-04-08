Sponsored
Charl Brown, Mykal Kilgore & More to Join Casey Cott in Tommy at Kennedy Center

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 8, 2019
Charl Brown
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Casting is complete for the Kennedy Center's upcoming staging of the acclaimed rock musical The Who's Tommy. The previously announced production, part of the Broadway Center Stage series, will run from April 24-29 in the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater.

Newly announced company members include Tony nominee Charl Brown (Motown The Musical), Mykal Kilgore (Songs for a New World), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Hudson Loverro (A Bronx Tale), Olutayo Bosede (Moulin Rouge!), Rory Donovan (King Kong), Samantha Gershman (Evita), Nick Martinez (Bat Out of Hell), Michael Milkanin (Kinky Boots), Trina Mills (Boogie Stomp!), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Moulin Rouge!), Tiernan Tunnicliffe (Bat Out of Hell), Kaleb Wells (Bat Out of Hell), Sharrod Williams (Cats) and Kristin Yancy (Summer), with Declan Fennell and Matthew Varvar.

They join the previously announced principal cast, led by Casey Cott as Tommy, Mandy Gonzalez as Mrs. Walker, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Captain Walker, Wesley Taylor as Cousin Kevin, Manu Narayan as Uncle Ernie and Kimberly Nichole as The Gypsy.

Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, The Who's Tommy features music and lyrics by The Who member Pete Townshend and a book by Des McAnuff and Townshend, with additional music and lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon. The show tells the story of a pinball-playing, deaf, dumb and blind boy who triumphs over his adversities.

With direction and choreography by Josh Rhodes and musical direction by Lynne Shankel, the production will feature scenic and projection design by Paul dePoo, lighting design by Jake DeGroot, costume design by Andrea Hood and sound design by Kai Harada.

