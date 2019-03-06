Casey Cott, Mandy Gonzalez, Christian Borle & More to Star in Tommy at the Kennedy Center

An A-list group of stars will go on an amazing journey this spring in a new staging of The Who's Tommy at the Kennedy Center. Josh Rhodes will direct and choreograph and Lynne Shankel will music-direct the previously announced production, part of the Broadway Center Stage series, slated to run from April 24-28 in the Kennedy Center's Opera House.



The cast will be led by Casey Cott (Riverdale) as Tommy, Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton) as Mrs. Walker, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Falsettos) as Captain Walker, Wesley Taylor (Alice by Heart) as Cousin Kevin, Manu Narayan (Merrily We Roll Along) as Uncle Ernie and Kimberly Nichole (Rocktopia) as The Gypsy. Additional casting will be announced soon.



Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, The Who's Tommy features music and lyrics by The Who member Pete Townshend and a book by Des McAnuff and Townshend, with additional music and lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon. The show tells the story of a pinball-playing, deaf, dumb and blind boy who triumphs over his adversities.



The production will feature scenic and projection design by Paul dePoo, lighting design by Jake DeGroot, costume design by Andrea Hood and sound design by Kai Harada.



The Who's Tommy opened on Broadway in 1993, taking home five Tony Awards including a win for Townshend's score, which tied with John Kander and Fred Ebb for Kiss of the Spider Woman.