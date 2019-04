Director Daniel Fish's imaginative revival of Oklahoma! opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre on April 7. After the company performed for the starry audience, they got gussied up for the party at Hill Country BBQ. Check out the photos from the exclusive Broadway.com portrait booth, and then go see the buzzy new production for yourself!

Ali Stroker plays Ado Annie.

Oklahoma! director Daniel Fish

Mary Testa plays Aunt Eller

Oklahoma! lead dancer Gabrielle Hamilton