Moulin Rouge! & Danny Burstein, Jagged Little Pill's Lauren Patten Win Boston's IRNE Awards

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 9, 2019
Danny Burstein in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

A pair of Broadway-aimed productions were hat-tipped for their debut runs at the 23rd Annual IRNE Awards, toasting the best in Boston-area theater. The winners list includes honors for Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Jagged Little Pill, both of which are slated to arrive on Broadway this year.

For its world premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, Moulin Rouge!, based on Baz Luhrmann's popular film, garnered the top award for New Musical (Large), along with an award to Broadway-bound star Danny Burstein for his supporting turn as Harold Zigler. Also honored were Catherine Zuber for her costume design, Cian McCarthy for his music direction, Peter Hylenski for his sound design and Derek McLane for his scenic design.

The world premiere staging of the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill was honored with an IRNE Award for featured star Lauren Patten, who is expected to reprise her turn as Jo on Broadway.

For a full list of 2019 IRNE Award winners, click here.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

A new stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's popular film of the same name.
