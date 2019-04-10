Eric LaJuan Summers, Broadway Alum of Kinky Boots & Motown The Musical, Dies at 36

Eric LaJuan Summers, a rising star who took the stage in numerous musicals over a decade on Broadway, passed away this week following a battle with cancer. His death was confirmed by his agent, Matt Redmond. Summers was 36.



A graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, Summers made his Broadway debut taking over the role of Mereb in Disney's Aida. He later appeared as Jetsam in Disney's The Little Mermaid, Lola in Kinky Boots and in the ensembles of The Wedding Singer, Elf and Motown The Musical, the latter of which won him the Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show.



On the regional circuit, Summers took on roles in Dreamgirls, Ain't Misbehavin', Plaid Tidings, Hairspray, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Pirates!, Abyssinia, Anything Goes, Jesus Christ Superstar and Olympus on My Mind.



Summers was seen on-screen in Reunion 108, Get on Up, The Carrie Diaries, Derailed and The Greatest Showman.



He is survived by his mother, Alfreda Summers.