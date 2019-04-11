Sponsored
Adrienne Warren (center) in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical to Play Lunt-Fontanne Theatre; Dates Set for Broadway Premiere

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 11, 2019

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical has found its Broadway home. Direct from an Olivier-nominated London run, the hit bio-musical will arrive at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 12 ahead of a November 7 opening night. As previously announced, Tony nominee Adrienne Warren will reprise her Olivier-nominated turn in the title role.

Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Additional casting for the Broadway premiere will be announced soon.

The thrilling hit musical, telling the story of Tina Turner, arrives on Broadway.
Newsletters