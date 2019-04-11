See Kathryn Erbe, Daniel Jenkins & Christopher Livingston Prep for Something Clean's World Premiere

Something Clean is set for its world premiere at the Roundabout Theatre Company this spring. Performances begin on May 4 with an official opening set for May 30. Tony nominees Kathryn Erbe and Daniel Jenkins as well as Christopher Livingston lead the three-hander and met the press at on April 11. Selina Fillinger's new play follows Charlotte, a wife and mother who will try anything to put her family back together. The new drama slips into the jagged cracks of a sex crime's aftermath—the guilt, the grief, and the ways we grapple with the unthinkable. Directed by Margot Bordelon, Something Clean is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 30. Check out the press day pics, and then go see the show!

Something Clean playwright Selina Fillinger and director Margot Bordelon get together.