Daniel Jenkins, Kathryn Erbe & Christopher Livingston
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

See Kathryn Erbe, Daniel Jenkins & Christopher Livingston Prep for Something Clean's World Premiere

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 11, 2019

Something Clean is set for its world premiere at the Roundabout Theatre Company this spring. Performances begin on May 4 with an official opening set for May 30. Tony nominees Kathryn Erbe and Daniel Jenkins as well as Christopher Livingston lead the three-hander and met the press at on April 11. Selina Fillinger's new play follows Charlotte, a wife and mother who will try anything to put her family back together. The new drama slips into the jagged cracks of a sex crime's aftermath—the guilt, the grief, and the ways we grapple with the unthinkable. Directed by Margot Bordelon, Something Clean is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 30. Check out the press day pics, and then go see the show!

Something Clean playwright Selina Fillinger and director Margot Bordelon get together.

Something Clean

Roundabout Theatre Company presents Selina Fillinger’s new drama.
