Frank Wildhorn's Camille Claudel to Make World Premiere at D.C.'s Signature Theatre

A fresh musical from Tony-nominated composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde) will make its world premiere at Washington, D.C.'s Signature Theatre as part of the company's 2019-2020 season. Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer will direct the tuner, titled Camille Claudel, set to run from March 24 through April 19, 2020.



Featuring music by Wildhorn and book/lyrics by his Scarlet Pimpernel collaborator Nan Knighton, the musical centers on turn-of-the-century French sculptor Camille Claudel, a groundbreaking artist and revolutionary free thinker whose entire life was determined by the men around her. By combining her artistic genius with a fierce independence, Claudel defied society's limitations to create captivating masterpieces that pushed the art world to new heights.



Signature's new season will also include the world premiere musical Gun & Powder (January 28-February 23, 2020) and the world premiere play Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes (February 18-March 29, 2020), as well as the Washington premiere of Escaped Alone (September 17-October 27, 2019) and all-new productions of Assassins (August 11-September 29, 2019), A Chorus Line (October 29, 2019-January 5, 2020), Nijinsky's Last Dance (April 14-May 24, 2020) and Hair (May 19-July 12, 2020).