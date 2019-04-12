How Jawan M. Jackson Went from a Job with the Broadway.com Family to Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

Jackson has spent the better part of eight years portraying the deep-voiced Melvin Franklin of The Temptations on Broadway, first in Motown the Musical and now in Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations. In a recent episode of #LiveAtFive, Jackson revealed how he keeps Franklin close to his heart. "Melvin’s wife gave me his identification card from the Motown Museum when they had to show IDs to get in," Jackson said. "I have it blown up on my backpack, so I carry him everywhere. I have a smaller version in my wallet, too. I do not go anywhere without him."

Jawan M. Jackson (center) in Ain't Too Proud (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

You would think that having played The Temptations bass singer before would have given Jackson a leg up on the rest, but that was not the case. "I couldn't get an audition [for Ain't Too Proud]," Jackson said. "They would not see me, partly because I didn’t have an agent at the time so I was trying to do it on my own. Once they left Berkley and the role had been opened up again, my name had been in their ear because some of my castmates had been whispering, 'Hey, I have a friend who would be perfect for this.' When I went in they were like, 'Oh, where you been?' and I was like, 'I’ve been here! Knocking on your door!'"

Like many actors, Jackson had a day job that allowed him to make a living while auditioning. It just so happens that the job was at Broadway Across America, a sister company to Broadway.com (both companies are under the umbrella of the John Gore Organization). "I was a call center rep," Jackson said. "I got in right during the Hamilton craze and was working on the touring markets. I left on my year anniversary last year." While he was only at BAA for a year, it left a lasting impression. "At the time, I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my career, but I wanted a job that kept my foot in the door so I wouldn’t be too far removed," Jackson said. "It was John Gore, in our first introduction to each other, who said, 'What are you doing here? Whatever you have to do to get back on Broadway, do it. Go to your auditions, you have my full support.’ So, I actually auditioned for Ain't Too Proud on my lunch break. I booked the show and found out when I got back to the office and got to tell everyone. I got my chance and the rest was history."

Catch Jackson in Ain't Too Proud, now playing at the Imperial Theatre.

Watch the full episode of #LiveatFive below!