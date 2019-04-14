Sponsored
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Shines On with James Snyder & a Company of New Stars

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 14, 2019
A new slate of cast members began spreading magic across Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on March 20. The fresh group of stars joined the Tony-winning two-part play upon the anniversary of its first performance at the Lyric Theatre.

New principal cast members include James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter, Nicholas Podany as Albus Potter, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger, Jonno Roberts as Draco Malfoy, Bubba Weiler as Scorpius Malfoy, Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley and Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley.

In commemoration of the new cast and the play's first anniversary, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Snyder and his co-stars telling the epic next chapter in a beloved tale for Broadway audiences.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The eighth story in the Harry Potter series arrives on Broadway!
