Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell's Thrilling Musical of Greek Mythology, Opens on Broadway

Anaïs Mitchell's highly anticipated new musical Hadestown officially opens at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17. Co-conceiver Rachel Chavkin (The Great Comet) directs the production, choreographed by David Neumann and music-directed by Liam Robinson, which began previews on March 22. Reeve Carney, Patrick Page and Eva Noblezada star.



Hadestown is a musical retelling of the mythical quest of Orpheus (Carney) to overcome Hades (Page) and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice (Noblezada).



The cast also includes André De Shields as Hermes and Amber Gray as Persephone, with Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Kay Trinidad as the Fates, and an ensemble featuring Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, Ahmad Simmons, Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton and Khaila Wilcoxon.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the show's stars offering up an innovative homage to Greek mythology.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.