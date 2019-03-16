Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Spring Preview: Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada Are Going Through Hell for Love

2019 Spring Preview
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 16, 2019
Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada (Photos by Caitlin McNaney | Illustrations by Ryan Casey)

The phrase “star-crossed lovers” doesn’t even scratch the surface for the main players in Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown. Played by Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, Orpheus and Eurydice fight to hell and back again (literally) for their love alongside the notorious Greek god Hades and his unwilling wife Persephone. In an innovative retelling of Greek mythology, Hadestown takes audiences down into a swirling story of love, death and betrayal. Carney and Noblezada open up about what it’s like to bring the doomed lovers to Broadway, and why building a wall is so much more than just brick and stone... READ MORE

See more of the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview

Hadestown

A celebrated new musical that follows the mythical quest of Orpheus to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'Waving Through a Window' & 'For Forever' in NBC Interview
  2. Be More Chill Cast Recording Will Get an 'Upgrade'; Broadway Album Due Out This Spring
  3. Micaela Diamond & Derek Klena to Sing Pasek & Paul's Dogfight at Second Stage
  4. Christian Borle Lands Series-Regular Role on ABC Drama Pilot Until the Wedding
  5. Brooks Ashmanskas on Why The Prom Feels 'Like Recess,' His 'Disgusting' Last Name & More on Show People

Star Files

Reeve Carney
Eva Noblezada

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters