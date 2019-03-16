Spring Preview: Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada Are Going Through Hell for Love

The phrase “star-crossed lovers” doesn’t even scratch the surface for the main players in Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown. Played by Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, Orpheus and Eurydice fight to hell and back again (literally) for their love alongside the notorious Greek god Hades and his unwilling wife Persephone. In an innovative retelling of Greek mythology, Hadestown takes audiences down into a swirling story of love, death and betrayal. Carney and Noblezada open up about what it’s like to bring the doomed lovers to Broadway, and why building a wall is so much more than just brick and stone... READ MORE



See more of the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview