See Jason Danieley & More Celebrate Inaugural Marin Mazzie Award for Empowerment Recipient Ashley Park

Mean Girls Tony nominee and cancer survivor Ashley Park received is the first recipient of Cancer Support Community's Marin Mazzie Award for Empowerment. Park appeared alongside the late three-time Tony nominee Mazzie on Broadway in The King and I. Mazzie passed away from ovarian cancer in September. Mazzie's husband, Pretty Woman standout Jason Danieley, presented Park with the award at Pier 61 on April 16. Tony winners Deborah Monk, Donna Murphy and Karen Ziemba performed songs in Mazzie's honor. Take a look at photos from the event.

Deborah Monk, Donna Murphy, Jason Danieley and Karen Ziemba with award recipient, Ashley Park.