Andy Mientus, Declan Bennett & More to Lead European Premiere of The View UpStairs

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 18, 2019
Andy Mientus
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A talent-packed initial slate of stars has been assembled for the upcoming European debut of Max Vernon's celebrated off-Broadway musical The View UpStairs. Jonathan O'Boyle will direct and Fabian Aloise will choreograph the new production, set to run at London's Soho Theatre beginning on July 18 with an opening night set for July 23.

The principal company will include Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening) as Patrick, Declan Bennett (American Idiot) as Dale, John Partridge (EastEnders) as Buddy, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (The Wild Party) as Inez and Cedric Neal (The Voice) as Willie.

The musical is set in present day when Wes, a young fashion designer, buys an abandoned space, not realizing it had been the UpStairs Lounge, a vibrant '70s gay bar in the French Quarter of New Orleans, which, in 1973, was burned down in an arson attack, killing 32 people, and making it the worst attack on the LGBTQ+ community until the 2016 shooting at The Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Also featured in the cast are Carly Mercedes Dyer (Hadestown) as Henri, Gary Lee (Flashdance) as Freddy, Joseph Prouse (Hadestown) as Richard and Derek Hagen (The Twilight Zone) as Cops/Realtor. Casting for the role of Wes will be announced soon.

The View UpStairs will play a limited run through August 24.

