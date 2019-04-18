Pretty Woman Star Samantha Barks Receives a Sardi's Portrait

Pretty Woman leading lady Samantha Barks joined the ranks of theater legends on the wall of Broadway landmark Sardi's when she received her portrait at the restaurant on April 17. After breaking big as Éponine in the Les Misérables movie and playing several turns in West End musicals, Barks made her Broadway debut as Vivian Ward in the hit film's musical adaptation. Barks' co-stars Orfeh, Andy Karl, Jason Danieley and Eric Anderson were in attendance to celebrate the star. Take a look at the caricature and the Pretty Woman cast below.

Orfeh, Samantha Barks, Eric Anderson, Andy Karl and Jason Danieley gather around Barks' new portrait.

Samantha Barks looks wowed at her latest Broadway milestone.