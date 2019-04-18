Thomas Kail to Direct Ross Golan's Musical The Wrong Man & More Set for MCC Theater's 2019-2020 Season

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced the world premiere production of The Wrong Man, a new musical by multi-platinum composer Ross Golan, set to launch the company's 2019-2020 season. Tony-winning Hamilton collaborators Thomas Kail and Alex Lacamoire will direct and music-direct, respectively, with Emmy winner Travis Wall (So You Think You Can Dance) as choreographer. The musical is scheduled to run from September 18 through October 27, 2019 at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.



Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Golan based on his concept album, The Wrong Man is set in Reno, Nevada, where Duran, a man just scraping by, is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit.



Golan has written hit songs for artists spanning multiple genres, including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, Flo Rida, Lady Antebellum, Selena Gomez, Pink, Michael Buble, Idina Menzel and many more. The concept album that inspired the new musical, as well as an animated concept film, will be released this year.



MCC will also produce four additional shows as part of its 2019-2020 season, starting with Seared (October 3-November 10, 2019), a New York premiere by Pulitzer-finalist playwright Theresa Rebeck, directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The play follows brilliant, hot-headed chef Harry, who scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops—and his business partner Mike finally sees profits within reach. The only problem is that Harry refuses to re-create his masterpiece for the masses. Seared was first seen as part of the 2018 Williamstown Theatre Festival season.



Next up at MCC will be the world premiere play All the Natalie Portmans (February 6-March 15, 2020), written by C.A. Johnson and directed by Lortel nominee Kate Whoriskey. The play centers on sixteen-year-old Keyonna, who is extremely close with her older brother Samuel and dreams of a better tomorrow. When brother and sister find themselves on the brink of eviction, their tenuous life on the edge of poverty is forever changed by a few hundred dollars, a pretty girl and a famous Hollywood actress. Too smart, "too gay," and too lonely to fit in, Keyonna escapes by writing to her muse (or muses) Natalie Portman, in her most iconic roles. When "all the Natalie Portmans" start talking back to her, Keyonna finally has to face her own off-screen drama.



A world premiere play by Lortel winner Jocelyn Bioh, Nollywood Dreams (February 6-March 15, 2020), is next on deck for MCC. The romantic comedy, directed by Saheem Ali, is set in 1990s Lagos, Nigeria, where the Nollywood film industry is exploding and taking the world by storm. Ayamma dreams of stardom while working at her parents' travel agency alongside her lovable and celebrity-obsessed sister Dede. When Ayamma lands an audition for a new film by Gbenga Ezie, Nigeria's hottest director, she comes head to head with Gbenga's former leading lady, Fayola. Tensions flare just as sparks start flying between Ayamma, the aspiring ingénue, and Wale, Nollywood's biggest heartthrob.



Closing out the season will be Percy Street (June 4-July 12, 2020), a world premiere play by Obie winner Lucy Thurber, directed by Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski. The play follows Phil and Maggie, who live a life of leisure in their handsome West Village brownstone. When their daughter returns from Brown with her new girlfriend, Annabelle, the family is challenged by a series of startling and unsettling events.



Casting and additional creative team members for MCC Theater's 2019-2020 season will be announced at a later date.